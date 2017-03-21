Liberia: President Sirleaf Arrives in Greenville City - Commissions Marine Crafts

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has arrived in Greenville City, Sinoe County at the start of the third leg of County Tour, which takes her to the South-eastern part of Liberia. In Greenville, President Sirleaf commissioned marine crafts, patrol as well as pilot and tug boats.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader who departed Monrovia early Monday morning, March 20, 2017 will visit Grand Kru, Maryland and River Gee counties in continuation of her County Tour.

Upon arriving in Greenville City, Sinoe County, President Sirleaf was officially welcomed and presented the traditional kola nuts by chiefs, elders and traditional leaders including the County Superintendent. Thereafter she attended an interactive Town Hall Meeting in Bilibokree City, Sinoe County with citizens and residents.

President Sirleaf made several stopovers along the route to Greenville City and other parts of the County and interacted with citizens and presented for food and non-food items especially to women, students, youths who lined the route to welcome the Liberian leader.

En route to the Town Hall Meeting in Bilibokree City, President Sirleaf was joined by the County Legislative Caucus and broke grounds for the construction of a modern Community College in Greenville, Sinoe County.

Performing the Ground breaking ceremony, President Sirleaf said she was pleased to break grounds at this time for the construction of a community college that will decentralize higher education and enhance quality education. She pledged her government's commitment in getting the construction work started.

President Sirleaf also made a brief stopover at the offices of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) Company in Butaw District to familiarize herself with activities of GVL where she thanked the management for the investment. She commended GVL Management for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the citizens that seek to establish mutual understanding among them regarding GVL's specific obligation and social responsibility to the citizens.

She however noted that she wants to see GVL begin exporting oil that will enhance economic activities in the County. For his part the Senior Vice President for Operation of GVL, Viganeswaran Vigy Ponnnudurai thanked President Sirleaf for the visit and disclosed plans by GVL to commission its Palm Mill in July of this year and will subsequently begin exporting oil out of Liberia. He used the occasion to extend an invitation to President Sirleaf to commission the Mill this July.

At the Town Hall Meeting, in Bilibokree City, Juarzon District, Sinoe County, President Sirleaf commended citizens and residents for electing her twice as President and for keeping the peace. She said she was pleased that the citizens of Butaw and GVL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in an effort to improve conditions and enhance mutual understanding between and among themselves. She noted that she was glad that over 2000 persons have been employed with Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) and said she's looking forward to more employent for the people of Butaw, Sinoe County.

President Sirleaf commended the leadership of the Legislative Caucus of Sinoe County and citizens for sustaining the peace and called them to continue maintaining and keeping the peace.

Speaking during the Town Hall gathering, Sinoe County Superintendent, Prosper K. Browne, acknowledged President Sirleaf for the confidence reposed in him and his colleagues to serve their people at this time. He said President Sirleaf has done so well for the people of Sinoe County for which they are grateful for her leadership role. Superintendent Browne among other things highlighted developments in the educational, health, security and economic sectors that President Sirleaf brought to Sinoe County.

For his part, the Chairman of Sinoe County Legislative Caucus Senator Joseph Nagbe said there is need for the people of Sinoe to live in unity adding: "We should learn to live together; politics should not divide us but instead enhance our abilities." he said. He praised President Sirleaf for all the development initiatives of Sinoe.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader has commissioned four marine crafts, one patrol and a pilot boat a as well as two tug boats at the Greenville Port in Greenville City, Sinoe County. Performing the commissioning ceremony, President Sirleaf commended the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Mr. David Williams and NPA Management for their commitment and dedication: "This tells us how much we have done and that we need to need to do more," she said.

The Liberian leader pointed out the Prime Minister of Kuwait will be visiting Liberia sometime in May of this year and called on the management of the National Port Authority to organize appropriate program to thank the Prime Minister for his assistance to the Samuel Alfred Ross Port of Greenville. She however said there is still more to do with the time left stressing" "We have not finished yet; we've got plenty work to be done; Our commitment goes until somebody else takes over from us," the Liberian leader noted.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, National Port Authority (NPA), David Williams commended President Sirleaf for the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the reconstruction and development of Liberia. Mr. Williams said the commissioning of the navigational equipment by President Sirleaf was further manifestation of government's desire to enhance Greenville Port operational efficiency.

He extended profound thanks and appreciation to the Government and People of Kuwait whose partnership according to him with the Government of Liberia under the Kuwait Loan Agreement purchased the navigational equipment, which he said will spur economic activities in the southeastern region through increased vessel movements, job-creation, revenue generation and fast turnaround time of vessel.

Following the commissioning ceremony at the Greenville Port, President Sirleaf attended and participated in an Intercessory and Thanksgiving Service organized by the Religious Community of Greenville City, held in her honor President Sirleaf at the J. Dominic Being City Hall in Greenville City.

Addressing the Intercessory and Thanksgiving Service, President Sirleaf underscored the need for reflection and thanked God for his many blessing bestowed upon Liberia all these many years, which she said have made things possible adding: "Today, our reflection is making the impossible possible," she observed.

She said: "God has made a way for our nation, just think about where he has taken us from in those difficult days of our disease went we fought an unknown enemy we did not know, we could not touch, we could not see, but in the midst of all the predictions that many of our people will die; and the Liberian people stood up and said no." She pointed out that Liberia is ranked as the lead country that fought the disease with the strongest determination.

She thanked God for the strength and grace upon her life amid the many challenges. She commended citizens and residents for keeping the peace. Adding: "May we leave from here tonight by recommitting ourselves to the nation; recommitting ourselves to peace; recommitting ourselves to reconciliation, and recommitting to doing all we can to make Liberia a better place not just for us but for that person next door," President Sirleaf told the congregation. She noted that Liberia has a great future if Liberians can just put aside their differences and become one people with the same objective, commitment and purpose, which according to her will make Liberia blessed.

In her meditation, the Rev. Mother Luvena R. Ellie, Senior Pastor of the World of Life Universal Church of Christ in Greenville City who spoke on the theme: "The Joy of Restoration" said the return of Liberian after the war shows that God was doing something in the lives of Liberians for which they ought to be grateful for. She said Liberians should look up to God and praise him because God has taken them out of captivity noting: "God has blessed Liberia and God can do it again if we put our trust in him and not man," Rev. Ellie said.

The County Tour is amongst other things intended to acknowledge and appreciate citizens for keeping 11 years of uninterrupted peace and for electing her twice as Executive President.