Kenya: Lamu West MP Says Joho Free to Hold Rallies in Mpeketoni

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was pelted with mangoes in Mpeketoni, Lamu County last Saturday because he attempted to hold a political rally at a market, Lamu West MP Julius Ndegwa has said.

Mr Ndegwa said Mr Joho, who is the ODM deputy party leader, is welcome to hold a political meeting in Mpeketoni but should follow the right procedure by first informing the police so that he can get security.

"I want to condemn the incident," said Mr Ndegwa at a press conference in Parliament Monday.

"Although everyone should be allowed to campaign anywhere in the country, they should do so without provoking others," he added.

He said police in Mpeketoni had not been notified of the planned rally by Mr Joho along with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Taita Taveta's John Mruttu.

OLD MAN HARASSED

Mr Ndegwa said part of the reason why Mr Joho was attacked using fruits was the harassment of an old man by youths who were acting as the Mombasa governor's security detail.

"We have areas reserved for holding rallies but nobody attended their meeting. Being a market day, they decided to take the rally to the marketplace, which interfered with the normal running of business. This was the reason for throwing of mangoes and oranges," said Mr Ndegwa.

The legislator said Lamu County is still recovering from the effects of the series of terror attacks that happened in June 2015 and is working on healing and reconciliation programmes.

AVOID HATE SPEECH

"However, politicians should avoid intolerant language, hate speech or inflammatory utterances because this can contribute to violence and ethnic polarization," he said as he asked the government to give assurances of security for everyone in the county.

Mr Ndegwa also asked the police to question an ODM parliamentary aspirant in whom he said had made what sounded like a threatening statement.

Mpeketoni is seen as a Jubilee Party stronghold, with the bulk of its residents being immigrants who were settled there during founding President Jomo Kenyatta's administration.

After Mr Joho's convoy was forced to leave, it proceeded to hold successful rallies in Mokowe, Mukunungi, Witu and Lamu Town.