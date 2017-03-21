Uganda: Witness Tells Police - I Know Kaweesi Killers

Kampala — Detectives were last night upbeat about the possibility of closing in on killers of police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi after one of ten witnesses they interviewed reportedly said they knew one of the attackers.

Kaweesi, assassinated last Friday together with his guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa, is due to be buried in Lwengo District today.

Our investigations show that among those interviewed is a child, who claimed to have clearly seen the attackers and knew one of them.

An investigator said they have put the child, whose identity we cannot disclose for safety reasons, under witness protection for fear that the gunmen could harm him.

Others interviewed include boda boda riders who told police that they saw the suspected killers pretending to repair their motorcycle near the slain assistant Inspector General of Police's home.

The trio was ambushed at 9:30am shortly after exiting Kaweesi's home in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb.

CID director Grace Akullo last night referred all inquiries on the status of the investigations to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, Mr Emilian Kayima, who too said he was preoccupied with today's burial programme and unable to comment.

Call for inquiry

At the requiem mass at Rubaga Cathedral yesterday, the Commander of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, said the different state security and intelligence agencies should jointly inquire into the brutal execution of the three police officers.

"They have raised stakes high. We need to invest technology of the police. Secondly, we need to invest in human intelligence. Thirdly, we need synergies of all our agencies," he said.

The military chief's comment came a day after President Museveni, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, said criminals had infiltrated police and paralysed its effectiveness in arresting suspects even where incriminating evidence existed.

Daily Monitor understands that a committee comprising of military and police units that deal in violent crime has been set up to hunt the killers. The head of police homicide department, Mr Johnson Monday, is leading the committee.

By press time, the postmortem reports of the three slain officers had not been released yet.

Autopsy

The director of police health services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga, said they were still compiling the report following an autopsy at the City Mortuary in Kampala.

"Whatever you want to know will be in the report which isn't yet out," he said last night.

The widow, Harriet Kaweesi, through her aunt Mary Nakisubi, said before the killing, they were planning to celebrate a decade in marriage later this year.

"He was a busy man because of his love for the nation, but he has been sparing time for his children. We are going to miss him," she said.

Kaweesi's relatives asked mourners to pray for Kaweesi's widow, who is to go for a caesarean operation on Wednesday, a day after the burial of her husband and former police spokesman.

She asked mourners to continue supporting her to look after Kaweesi's four children.

Reconciliation

The First Deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali, who represented government at yesterday's requiem mass at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala, said the killing manifested bad elements lurking in the city and asked security agencies to stamp out the vice.

Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga said the church condemns the killings. "I call upon those who are carrying out acts of murder to stop it, and come to reconciliation. That is why reconciliation is very important in our way of life," he said.

Investigators said they are looking at different options.