21 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Meru Court Orders Governor Godana Doyo's Arrest

By Ken Bett

A magistrate has ordered the arrest of Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo and two others for skipping court to face economic crimes and abuse of office charges.

Mr Doyo, Deputy Speaker David Lemantile and Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairman Abdi Sora Balla did not appear for the hearing of the case on Tuesday.

SH4M BOND

Only Assistant Assembly Clerk Boru Adan Jirima was present in court.

They trio were charged with similar offences.

"A warrant of arrest is hereby issued for the accused Mr Doyo, Mr Lemantile and Mr Balla are," ruled Meru Chief Magistrate Lucy Ambasi.

Mr Doyo is out on a Sh4 million bond with a surety of a similar amount with an alternative of cash bail of Sh1 million.

He denied the charges when he appeared before Meru Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochieng on December 17 last year.

ABUSE

He and the three others were charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime.

The court heard that on December 11, 2014 they, jointly through corrupt and fraudulent practice, approved a false and misleading Sh3.3 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

In the second count, they were accused of failing to comply with law and procedure in relation to incurring of expenditure.

They were also charged with abuse of office.

The charges stated that being public officers, they used their offices to improperly confer a benefit to the county government.

