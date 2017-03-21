Namibia Celebrates 27 Years of Independence

Today is Namibia's Independence Day. The country attained its freedom in 1990. We honour all those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle against South African foreign rule and German colonialism, and remember all those who died in the liberation war. Happy Independence Day to our Namibian brothers and sisters.

The armed struggle for the country's independence started in the mid 1960s. The struggle was led by South West Africa People's Organisation's (SWAPO), whose military wing, the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) began guerrilla attacks on South African forces.

Many freedom fighters were killed during the liberation war. Many were executed, jailed, tortured or maimed and thousands were detained in appalling conditions in the fight against colonialism, and struggle for independence.

May peace prevail in Namibia.