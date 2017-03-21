Namibia: Defects Keep RA Workers Out of New Building

ROADS Authority (RA) staff were prevented from moving into their new N$219 million building in Windhoek's southern industrial area last week after defects were detected on the ground floor of the structure.

RA CEO Conrad Lutombi yesterday confirmed the defects and that an investigation was underway, pointing out that problems were detected in a column on the ground floor of the southern wing of the building.

The seven-storey building, built by Namibia Construction (NC), with two basement levels stands on the south-easterly corner of the intersection of David Hosea Meroro Road and Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue. RA staff were supposed to commence moving into the building when the certificate of completion was issued in February.

However, Lutombi said he did not want to risk staff safety when he noticed a problem with a section of the structure and immediately limited access to the new building.

"There is only a 2% chance that it might collapse, but I do not want to take any chances. I am not being uncessesarily harsh either I just want to be sure because safety is key. This building needs to stand for the next 100 years," he said.

He said he has instructed the engineers who were in charge of the project to investigate the defects, in order to determine the extent of repairs to be done.

"We will have to evacuate our people from the building for their own safety should the repairs be extensive. Only a few have moved to the new building so far," he said.

According to Lutombi, a staff notice has been issued about the inspections, which would encompass the entire building.

"We also hired other independent engineers so that we can be sure. This will save us from bigger problems in the future. It is best to fix the problem now," he said.

Lutombi explained that the defects were similar to cracks in a house, and instead of just covering them up, one should inspect and find out why the cracks appeared, he added.

Namibia Construction, co-owned by brothers Hans Peter Schulz and Karl Heinz Schulz, did not respond to calls or text messages yesterday.

The construction contract for the building was awarded to NC in 2013 and construction started in 2014. When NC won the tender, unsatisfied bidder New Era Investments unsuccesfully sued the RA over the award to NC in 2014.

The building was officially to be opened on 29 March 2017, but should repairs take long, the opening will shift to mid-April.