Kenya: Scorpions Tackle Vikings in Hockey League Opener

Strathmore University Scorpions will be hoping to draw inspiration from their male counterparts when they get their Kenya Hockey Union women' Premier League campaign underway Wednesday against Vikings in a mid-week match at City Park Stadium.

Last season, the Strathmore University men's team - fondly referred to as the Gladiators - upset all odds to win the men's Premier League title. They saw-off favourites Kenya Police (semis) and Butali Sugar Warriors (play-off final) to clinch their third league title.

FINISHED SECOND

It is that achievement that the women's team will be using as they bid to end the dominance of 19-time champions Telkom Orange and win their maiden league title.

The students finished in second place last season, two points behind champions Orange in another season of heartbreak.

Scorpions coach Meshack Senge, who also handles the men's team, is looking forward to a competitive season tipping his charges to challenge Orange for the league title.

"I think we have always been their (Orange) main rivals and this season will be no different. We harbour ambitions of winning the title and the success of the men's team is motivator and helps us believe we can do it," Senge told Nation Sport.

The tactician is wary of a Vikings side he describes us 'tricky' and very well organised.

"If we want to be considered title challengers it is important we get off to a winning start. Vikings are not going to make it easy for us and we will need to be smart in breaking them down," he added.

Senge will rely on Kenya international Gilly Okumu to lead the attack and should also have Linda Ayodi back from injury.

Skipper Yvonne Karanja carries a threat with her pace and dribbling skills and she will be charged with creating chances for the front two. Senge could also hand starts to a number of new players, who joined from various secondary schools.

Vikings, who finished sixth last season, are hoping for a top-three finish but team manager Marie Aran is worried that dream could be wrecked due to lack of funds to support the team.

"We are self-sponsored and most of the players have to use their own money to travel for matches. We are hoping things get better so that we can give our all in the league," she said.

The club lost star midfielder Vivian Achieng to Chase Amira.