21 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Burkina Faso: Visa Hitch for Super Eagles Stars Ahead Senegal, Burkina Faso Friendlies

Photo: Premium Times
Super Eagles.
By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that most of the players yet to arrive the London camp of the Super Eagles for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso are being delayed owing to visa issues.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, from the communications department of NFF, assured that Nigeria -based Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Oghenekaro Etebo (Portugal) and Musa Muhammed (Bosnia Herzegovina) are expected on Wednesday, as they were all delayed by visa.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi (South Africa) can only arrive on Thursday as a public holiday in South Africa meant he could not collect his visa earlier.

Kingsley Madu (Belgium) and Uche Agbo (Spain) are also delayed by visa.

With injury to Victor Moses, only 24 players will now prosecute both matches.

Three-time African champions Nigeria take on 2002 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists Senegal at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club on Thursday, by 8p.m., and will be up against 2013 Africa Cup of Nations Final victims, Burkina Faso, at the same venue and time on Monday.

The NFF and its FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, arranged both matches as preparation for the Super Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series starting in June, as well as the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying race.

