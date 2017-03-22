Nigeria: Saraki Speaks On Car Importation Scandal, Denies Role

Photo: Premium Times

Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has denied links to a car seized by the Nigerian Customs Service.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Saraki's spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the allegation of importation of the vehicle by Mr. Saraki "lacked basis and was an outright falsehood".

"From the facts and documents about the seized vehicle, it is obvious that the President of the Senate has nothing to do with the importation of any vehicle.

"A supplier was engaged by the Senate to supply a vehicle and while transferring the vehicle between Lagos and Abuja, it was impounded by Customs.

"We believe that is an issue between the supplier and the Customs because the Senate has not taken delivery.

"So, why is somebody trying to drag the name of Saraki into the issue?

"The documents on the vehicle are there for the general public to view and make their conclusions.

"Now that the matter has been referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, all the facts will be out," Mr. Olaniyonu said.

The allegation against Mr. Saraki followed a report by Sahara Reporters on how a bulletproof Range Rover purportedly belonging to the senate president was imported with fake papers and seized by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Hameed Ali, is currently at loggerheads with the Senate which insists the retired colonel must wear Customs uniform to appear before lawmakers on Wednesday.

Sahara Reporters' report said the Senate was tough on Mr. Ali because Customs seized Mr. Saraki's car.

The Senate had at plenary on Tuesday directed the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate alleged irregularities on car importation duty levelled against Mr. Saraki.

The move to investigate the allegation followed a motion by former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume (APC-Borno).

In the motion, Mr. Ndume said the seizure of the car purportedly belonging to Mr. Saraki had made the senate a subject of public ridicule.

He, therefore, urged the upper chamber to investigate the matter.

The committee was given four weeks to submit its report. (NAN)