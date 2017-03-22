21 March 2017

Nigeria: Presidency - Buhari Will Take Nigeria to Promise Land

By Isiaka Wakili

The Presidency has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will lead Nigeria to the promise land and before his mandate lapses in 2019.

It stated yesterday that President Buhari was fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians, especially in stimulating the economy for job creation, anti-corruption campaign as well as security of lives and property.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said this in Abuja while addressing a delegation of Northern Youths Initiative for Peace and Good Governance.

Adesina urged Nigerians to keep faith with the commitment of President Buhari's administration to taking Nigeria to the promise land.

"I am glad that majority of Nigerians are still with President Buhari. The excitement and jubilation around the country that greeted his return to Nigeria recently is a clear testimony of the love, confidence and belief which Nigerians have in his leadership.

"We are witnessing a positive turnaround in the economy, agriculture, the fight against corruption, job creation; and I am very confident that President Buhari will lead Nigeria to the promised land before the mandate given to him by Nigerians lapses in 2019," Adesina, who received the Sardauna Leadership Award, 'Icon of Societal Transformation', said.

The presidential spokesman thanked the group for the honour, stressing that he was motivated to serve in government because of Buhari's personality and integrity.

