Kenya: Baringo Leaders Welcome Army, Cite Police Laxity

Lack of proper command has been blamed for failure by hundreds of police officers deployed to Baringo County to stop banditry.

Residents and local leaders are now hopeful that the problem will be solved following the deployment of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops in the region at the weekend.

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Commander-in-Chief of the KDF, deployed soldiers to battle the bandits after seven women and four children were killed the day before.

On Sunday, heavy trucks carrying KDF soldiers snaked their way on the Marigat-Loruk road but journalists were barred from taking photos. Helicopters were also spotted. Sources told the Nation that more than 400 troops would take part in the operation.

On Monday, senior KDF officers held a closed-door meeting in Marigat.

The President deployed the military after at least 25 people were killed in Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties in the past three weeks despite the presence of 230 police officers and 151 Kenya Police Reservists (KPR).

The latest was the chilling murder of 11 people, most of them inside a church, at Mukutani, Baringo South, by suspected Pokot bandits last week. This was preceded by the killing of a mother and her two-day-old baby on February 20 at Natan, Baringo North.

Many factors have been cited for inability by police to quell the conflict, which has led to closure of 38 schools and disruption of businesses.

ARRESTING HERDERS

Many residents wonder why the government was swift in arresting over 300 herders in Laikipia County following the killing of a White rancher yet it has been slow to act on the blood-letting in Baringo.

Security personnel are also said to be insufficient compared with the high number of heavily armed bandits.

For instance, officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) based at Mukutani are on the spot for failing to protect hapless women and children who rushed to their base seeking refuge.

"We notified security personnel of an impending attack but they failed to act," said Mr Amos Olempaka, a resident of Baringo South. "They came 10 hours later, to collect the bodies."

It also emerged that officers deployed to the vast region were not conversant with the rugged terrain.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi said a command base should be set up to co-ordinate the operation.

"From the word go, the operation seemed disorganised," said Mr Cheboi at the burial of the woman, Ms Josphine Kipkemei, 33, and her child on Friday. "This gave the bandits leeway to terrorise and kill people."

He said officers on the ground did not seem to be following instructions.

"It's the right of every Kenyan to live wherever they want," added Mr Cheboi. "We know the President and his deputy mean well but, at some point, instructions are not being followed."

Emotions ran high at the burial with speakers claiming that the ongoing security operation had not borne fruit. Baringo North Member of Parliament William Cheptumo also faulted the security personnel.

POOR CONDITIONS

"The officers deployed to Baringo lack a well-coordinated command," said Mr Cheptumo.

Interviews with officers on the ground were telling.

"We work under poor conditions," said one officer. "Sometimes we go without food and water for days yet we are operating under very harsh conditions. "Our allowances also take long to be processed while our bosses are sleeping in big hotels in Marigat."

Some security officers reportedly take cover during attacks only to resurface after bandits leave.

The government has gazetted 19 locations as unsafe. They include Arabal, Kiserian, Mochongoi, Ruggus, Mukutani, Chebinyiny, Komolion, Chepkalach and Makutano. Others are Paka, Orus, Loiwat, Silale, Naudo, Tangulbei, Chepkererat, Kipnai, Ng'oron and Amaya.

Rift Valley Regional Co-ordinator Wanyama Musiambo however defended the security personnel, saying: "They have done their best in the circumstances. "We should support their efforts."

ILLEGAL FIREARMS

Mr Musiambo spoke during an evacuation of affected families. He said there were more than 7,000 illegal firearms in the North Rift.

Governor Cheboi welcomed the deployment of the military to Baringo, Laikipia and Elgeyo-Marakwet.

"We hope the KDF-led operation will yield peace," he said.

Police officers have not been spared in the attacks either. Four RDU officers sustained gunshot wounds in an ambush by bandits in Mukutani on Saturday. The officers were returning to their Mukutani base after evacuating 11 displaced people when the lorry they were in came under a hail of bullets.

Security experts however fault disclosure of the KDF's action plan.

"If you check satellite maps, there is mass exodus of bandits from the targeted areas," said Colonel (Rtd) Moses Kwonyike.

He added that police operations should be harmonised, saying: "Nothing much has been achieved since the Deputy President toured the region.

"Let's hope the KDF will succeed."