Kenya: Moi University Not in List of Institutions Allowed to Teach Law

The fate of law students at Moi University once again hangs in the balance after it was declared unfit to train lawyers.

The Council of Legal Education issued a notice that did not include the university among those allowed to teach law.

Only 10 universities will be allowed to teach law from October 30, 2016.

The Council of Legal Education chief executive, Mr W. Kulundu-Bitonye said in the notice that Moi University licensing ends in March.

In September 2015, the university was once again declared unfit to teach law for being poorly equipped and failure to have staff.

But on April 4 last year, High Court Judge George Odunga nullified the council's finding that Moi University should stop offering the course.

The judge criticised the council for violating the law when it closed the universities, adding that its role was restricted to setting standards.

The legal education council regulates legal education and training and also licenses universities offering law courses.

On Tuesday, Moi University Vice-Chancellor Laban Ayiro termed the decision contempt of court.

"We have asked our lawyers to take up the matter since we cannot allow this decision to stand," said Prof Ayiro.

Meanwhile, Kisii University's licence is yet to be reviewed after it expired on October 2. An application for renewal has been presented to legal education council.

"Riara University licence has been renewed and is valid until November 9, 2021 but subject to satisfaction of terms and conditions," said Prof Kulundu-Bitonye.

Africa Nazerene University licence will run up to May 29, 2019, University of Nairobi Parklands campus' licence will run up to August 2019 while its Mombasa campus has until January 2021.

Kabarak University's is up to September 8, 2021 while Egerton University's is valid until February 2012.

Strathmore University's licence has been renewed and is valid until November, 2021.

In January, this year, Justice Odunga termed as illegal attempts by Attorney-General Githu Muigai to reconstitute the embattled council.