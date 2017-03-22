15 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda Economy Slowed Down 2016

By Reuters

Rwanda's economy grew by 5.9 per cent last year, less than the 6.9 per cent growth recorded in 2015, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

It said the expansion was driven by growth in the agriculture, industry and services, which all grew by between 4 and 7 per cent.

Services contributed 48 per cent of the output while farming accounted for a third, the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda said in a statement.

It added said agriculture share of GDP decreased from 33 to 30 per cent while the contribution of the industrial sector to GDP grew to 17 per cent from 14 per cent the previous year.

