Tanzania: Chorus of Condemnation Grows After Makonda TV Raid Outrage

Dar es Salaam — Pressure continued to mount on President John Magufuli yesterday, a day after he declared his unwavering support for embattled Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda.

Speaking separately in Dar es Salaam, former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye and Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) Executive Director Hellen Kijo-Bisimba demanded that Dr Magufuli take appropriate action against Mr Makonda for storming Clouds Media Group (CMG) offices with armed police on Friday.

Mr Sumaye told a news conference that the government had kept quiet despite Mr Makonda lurching from one controversy to another in recent months. He said questions had been raised about Mr Makonda's academic qualifications and wealth, but there had been no response from the government.

"The last straw was on Friday when Makonda, escorted by heavily armed police officers, stormed the premises of a private television station with the aim of forcing it to air defamatory content. Makonda has now lost the little integrity that he still had...he's no longer fit to hold public office," said Mr Sumaye, who is now a senior official of the opposition Chadema.

Dr Kijo-Bisimba said Mr Makonda's actions were a blatant violation of freedom of press.

"What Mr Makonda did was an act of hooliganism...he also abused his position by attempting to force an independent media organisation to air content that was purely in his personal interest...he made a mockery of the rule of law," she said.

Dr Kijo-Bisimba urged the public to step up pressure on President Magufuli to sack Mr Makonda before the controversial RC did further damage.

She also criticised Dr Magufuli's assertion that he collected candidacy forms of his own volition ahead of the 2015 elections, and that nobody should tell him what to do or who to appoint or sack.

"It is not the candidacy forms that gave him the presidency, but Tanzanians who voted for him. He's obliged to listen to those who put him in power and put their interests first."

Dr Kijo-Bisimba said Dr Magufuli's Hapa Kazi Tu slogan should not be a licence for impunity among his appointees, adding that nobody was above the law. She advised the CMG management to take Mr Makonda to court, adding that it would also serve as a deterrent to others.

"I understand that the RC and CMG had a close friendship. This, in itself, is not a bad thing, but friendship with the media should not be allowed to cross the lines of professionalism. What happened on Friday should be a lesson to other media organisations."

Meanwhile, the committee formed by the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Nape Nnauye, to investigate the incident did complete the task yesterday as expected.

The team, led by the director of Tanzania Information Services, Dr Hassan Abbas, was given 24 hours submit its report to the minister.

However, a committee member who asked not to be named told The Citizen that they had not yet finished compiling their report.

Mr Nnauye said on Monday that the report was expected to be made public by 2pm yesterday.

However, the minister said on social media that the committee was still continuing with its work and its findings would be made public once they were ready.

"I have received many phone calls enquiring about the report, which will be made public as soon as the team completes its work," Mr Nnauye said.

In another development, the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) met yesterday to discuss the incident and is expected to issue a statement today.

"Actually we had planned to announce our official position today (yesterday), but we have decided to wait for the committee's report first, so let's wait until tomorrow (today)," TEF secretary Neville Meena told The Citizen.