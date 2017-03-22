Tanzania: Doctors' Safety While in Kenya Is Assured - Govt

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday allayed fears on the safety of 500 Tanzanian doctors expected to start working in Kenya next month. Until yesterday, about 160 doctors had applied for jobs in the neighbouring country.

However, the Kenyan doctors' union, KMPDU, wrote to the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT), asking Tanzanian doctors not to go to work in Kenya until the Kenyan government resolves its differences with medics who went on strike for over three months.

"Please note that it would have been appropriate for Tanzania doctors to wait for a Collective Bargaining Agreement signed to be fully implemented within the agreed two months before this two year contract takes effect," KMPDU says in its letter seen by The Citizen

The body adds that the Tanzanian government should be asked why it was not employing doctors and had instead opted to "export" them to Kenya.

"We have noted that even though Kenya and Tanzania have wanting doctor-patient ratios, Tanzania trails Kenya and thus it is unusual that Kenya would further drain Tanzania of 500 more doctors," says the letter dated March 20, 2017 and signed by the KMPDU secretary, Dr Ouma Oluga.

But the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and Elderly, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, told reporters in Dar es Salaam that Tanzania had received assurances from Kenya that Tanzanian doctors would be safe in the country, adding that the two countries would soon sign a memorandum of understanding on terms on which the doctors would be employed.

She said the government hoped that Kenyan would address the doctors' concerns as agreed.

The minister added that she expected a document from Kenya, which she would study for two days before holding a video conference with her Kenyan counterpart, Dr Cleopa Mailu, during which it would be decided whether to accept the terms offered by the Kenyan government.

"What I want to emphasize is that the doctors will be paid the same as their Kenyan counterparts and will be offered accommodation since they will be coming from another country. We're not forcing doctors to apply...this is purely voluntary."

Ms Mwalimu conceded that Tanzania was facing an acute shortage of doctors at public health facilities, while over 2,000 of newly licensed medics were still unemployed.

She said financial constraints meant that only about 500 doctors would be absorbed into public service in the forthcoming 2017/18 financial year.

MAT, through its president, Dr Obadia Nyongole, has demanded that the government scrap its plan to send 500 Tanzanian doctors to Kenya.

Dr Nyongole said the government should first address the unemployment crisis newly qualified doctors were facing before thinking of sending medics outside the country.

But Ms Mwalimu denied that the government was "exporting" doctors to Kenya, noting that what was being implemented was a bilateral agreement between the two countries initiated their heads of state.

"It was not therefore not necessary to involve all stakeholders in arriving at the decision to send the doctors to Kenya," she said.

The minister added, however, that the ministry would appoint a recruitment team which would consider the participation of MAT.

Meanwhile, KMPDU has dismissed speculation on social media that Tanzanian doctors going to Kenya were "less well trained and of a lower calibre".

Dr Oluga says, "We have no concerns with the calibre, qualifications or training of Tanzanian doctors. We also wish to appreciate the standardized and reciprocal medical license and recognition from medical councils of countries within the East African Community."