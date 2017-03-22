Somalia: PM Khayre Announces a Bigger Cabinet With a Diaspora Majority and Highest Number of Women Ministers

Somalia PM Hassan Khayre on Tuesday announced a 70 ministers cabinet with 60% of the portfolios going to "technocrats" from the diaspora and the highest number of women in Somalia's history

Women represent 23 percent in the new cabinet while the diaspora took 60 percent of the portfolios. Out of the 70 there are 27 full ministers deputised by 26 ministers.

The cabinet comprises of 15 State Ministers. Parliamentarians take a huge chunk on the ministerial list with 42 Mps appointed as ministers & deputy ministers