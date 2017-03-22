22 March 2017

Zimbabwe: Pics - Mugabe's Untucked Shirt? Actually He Was Well-Dressed, Says State TV

Photo: @ali_naka/Twitter
@ali_naka: "The man should be resting or sitting under a mango or guava tree in the village."

There's an explanation for President Robert Mugabe's "scruffy" white shirt in Mauritius this week and it's not the one you're thinking of.

The 93-year-old president was one of very few dignitaries at the African Economic Platform who actually stuck to the specified dress code, says state ZBC radio.

Said ZBC: "The AU Foundation which organised the [African Economic Platform] specified in its invitations that the dress code for participants at the summit should be smart casual."

The broadcaster said the longtime Zimbabwe leader, whose frequent overseas trips for medical attention worry his nation, was wearing a "Cuban style shirt".

There was bewilderment from some Zimbabweans on social media on Monday when Mugabe was snapped cutting a lonely figure in Mauritius in an untucked white shirt. Around him, fellow dignitaries wore suits. ZBC said Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth also "observed the dress code" during his opening remarks.

State TV said Mugabe was "well-dressed" in its main evening news bulletin.

Mugabe's spokesperson George Charamba told ZBC: "The trouble is that we are so schooled in British dress etiquette that any departure from it amounts to scruffiness."

