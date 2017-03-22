Somalia: Seven Killed in Car Bomb Blast Near Somali Palace

At least seven people are reportedly killed, and several wounded in a car bomb attack near the gate of Somalia's Presidential Palace in Mogadishu on Tuesday afternoon.

The car bomb went off at a busy security checkpoint outside the National Threatre, next to the second gate of Villa Somalia. Seven people, including 4 civilians died in the attack.

No group has yet claimed credit for the car bomb, which rocked Mogadishu hours after the Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has appointed his new cabinet ministers.

More to follow soon.