21 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Consul in Jeddah Presents Credentials as Permanent Representative to ICO

Khartoum — The Secretary General of Islamic Cooperation (ICO), Yousef Bin Ahmed received, at his office, in Jeddah the General Consul of the Republic of Sudan, Awad Hussein Ahmed who presented his credentials as Sudan Permanent Representative to the ICO.

The two sides reviewed the developments in the area and the ICO role in strengthening the joint Islamic work.

The Consul has renewed Sudan continuous support to the organization while the ICO Secretary General has lauded the distinguished relations between Sudan and the ICO as well as its desire to develop these relations further.

