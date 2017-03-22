Egypt: Sudan and Egypt - No Tolerance for Attempts Seeking to Debase or Disgrace Any Side

Khartoum — The Sudan and Egypt on Tuesday said they reject any attempt seeking to debase or abuse any of the two countries and their peoples no matter what the circumstances, justifications or reasons, expressing their full appreciation for the history, culture and civilization of each of the two states.

In a joint statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sudan, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samih Shukri, stressed in a phone call, Tuesday morning, the need to deal with caution and wisdom with the attempts by some social media users seeking to undermine relations between the countries.

The statement said those social and other media reports were seeking to spur sedition and fan flames of differences between the two countries and their relations, contrary to the solid higher joint interests linking them.

The two ministers are agreed in the phone call, the statement said, that in application of the directives issued by the Higher Political Leaderships of the two countries, the two sides would work together for further cementing bonds of cooperation, solidarity and coordination between the two sides.

It said the two are also equally agreed to work closely in the implementation of the joint Cooperation Programme as approved by the Higher Presidential Committee, chaired by President Omar Hassan Ahmed Al- Bashir of Sudan and President Abdul Fatah Sisi of Egypt, in their most recent meeting in Egypt.

The two ministers are also agreed on the convening of the coming round of Political Consultations Meeting at the level of Foreign minister, in Khartoum during the second half of coming April, 2017.

It said the two ministers also expressed full appreciation and respect for the cultural heritage, history and civilization of each of the two countries.

It said the senior diplomats of the two countries voiced full conviction that the River Nile remains the lifeline that brings closer the people of the Sudan and the people of Egypt, cementing the bonds of brotherhood and joint destiny, over the course of history and that it would remain the source of good, development, stability and progress of the joint vital interests Sudan and Egypt.