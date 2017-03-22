Sudan Elected to Arab Parliamentary Union Executive Committee

Khartoum — Sudan has been elected to the membership of the Arab Parliamentary Union Executive Committee along with Bahrain and Egypt.

The Deputy Speaker, Ayesh Mohammed Ahmed addressing the 24th meeting of the Arab Union Conference, currently on session in Rabat, Morocco, has affirmed that Sudan witnesses political developments by initiating the National Dialogue.

She lauded the Arab Parliamentary Union stances supporting Sudan represented in rejection of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan, adding that the Union's role had great effect in convincing the US Administration to reconsider its position over the ban imposed on the country.

'The Sudanese people appreciate the stances of the Arab countries which express solidarity , brotherhood and clear keenness to realize peace and stability in Sudan, a matter that , will be reflected, positively, in Sudan's role towards its, regional, international and Arab arenas 'she emphasized.