21 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Elected to Arab Parliamentary Union Executive Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan has been elected to the membership of the Arab Parliamentary Union Executive Committee along with Bahrain and Egypt.

The Deputy Speaker, Ayesh Mohammed Ahmed addressing the 24th meeting of the Arab Union Conference, currently on session in Rabat, Morocco, has affirmed that Sudan witnesses political developments by initiating the National Dialogue.

She lauded the Arab Parliamentary Union stances supporting Sudan represented in rejection of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan, adding that the Union's role had great effect in convincing the US Administration to reconsider its position over the ban imposed on the country.

'The Sudanese people appreciate the stances of the Arab countries which express solidarity , brotherhood and clear keenness to realize peace and stability in Sudan, a matter that , will be reflected, positively, in Sudan's role towards its, regional, international and Arab arenas 'she emphasized.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.