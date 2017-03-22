Sudan: Dr. Al-Jaz - Sudan Witnesses Progress in Political Scene to Surpass Negative Changes

Khartoum — Deputy chairman of the higher committee for Sudan relations with China, India and Russia, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, pointed out that the political scene in Sudan is witnessing progress in the size of participation and the unity of rank toward surpassing the negative changes.

Interviewed by Open Dialogue program of the Blue Nile TV Channel, Dr. Al-Jaz said that the dialogue initiated by the President of the Republic did not exclude anyone, indicating that the dialogue is aimed for reaching accord.

He said that the national dialogue is aimed for establishing wider partnerships at the levels of the Legislature, the executive authority and the states.

Dr. Al-Jaz has described the national dialogue as an unprecedented move that is progressing for ending the bitterness.

He described the lifting of the American economic embargo from Sudan as a step that is conducive to establishing a new relation and opening the door for fair competition, especially that much resources in Sudan have not yet been exploited.

He said that Sudan will choose the one who gives the best offer without interfering in the internal affairs.

Dr. Al-Jaz affirmed that Sudan relations with China are firm despite the pressures, blockade and the separation of South Sudan.

He stressed that Sudan is an open and stable country and welcomes all investors without exclusion to anyone.