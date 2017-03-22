Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Overall Situation in South Darfur State

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace Tuesday the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Fekki, and got informed on the overall situation in South Darfur State.

The meeting has discussed a number of important issues in South Darfur, including the issue of electricity in the state and outcome of the interview held Tuesday with Sour Company for enhancing the textile industry in Nyala.

He said that the state is working to enable all the factories in Nyala to re-operate toward boosting the security and stability in the state.

The Wali has referred to an agreement to inaugurate Nyala - Idal-Firsanroad and Nyala water project.

He said that the President of the Republic has given a directive for completing establishment of all the development and services projects in the state.

Engineer Al-Fekki said that he briefed the Vice - President on progress of Secondary Certificate exams which were started in an atmosphere of security and stability.