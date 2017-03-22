21 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: De Villiers Steers Titans to Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chris Morris and AB de Villiers made telling contributions on their return to the domestic scene as the Titans surged to the top of the One-Day Cup table with a seven-wicket bonus-point win over the Warriors on Tuesday.Fast bowler Morris (3/32) and fellow Proteas star Lungi Ngidi (3/30) shared six wickets first up as the visitors were bundled out for 147 - the lowest score for any side this season - in 41.2 overs at Willowmoore Park.

National captain De Villiers then clubbed an unbeaten 75 (62 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) to take his side to victory with over 20 overs to spare.

It was a massive win in the context of the season and propelled the host to the top of the standings with just a single game, at home to bottom side the Cape Cobras, to come on Thursday. They are now in pole position to end in the No 1 spot, which will give them an automatic ticket to the March 31 final.

For the visitors it was a disappointing Human Rights Day as they slipped out of the play-off positions after the Knights beat the Highveld Lions by four runs to go ahead of them.

The day, though, did start well when captain Jon-Jon Smuts won the toss and chose to bat first.

But the Warriors were three down with only 18 on the board as Morris and Ngidi cut up the top order. A 66-run fourth-wicket stand of 66 between Smuts and Yaseen Vallie got things slightly back on track, before the skipper edged a Malusi Siboto delivery down the leg side and was caught by wicketkeeper Heino Kuhn for 39.

Vallie top-scored with 44, but there was little else resistance as the men from the Eastern Cape fell in a rush. Junio Dala also excelled with 2/26.

Andrew Birch (2/37) took out Jonathan Vandiar (1) early, but Kuhn and Aiden Markram struck 23 each to keep the Titans in control.

By the time both fell it was 61/3, but De Villiers and Farhaan Behardien (24*) added an unbroken 87 for the fourth wicket to give the Titans victory with 131 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Warriors 147 (Vallie 44, Smuts 39, Morris 3/30, Ngidi 3/32) Titans 148/3 in 28.1 overs (De Villiers 75*, Behardien 24*)Titans won by 7 wickets

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Fighting for Water Security in a Time of Demand

Water demand is expected to exceed supply in South Africa by 17% in 2030, according to a report released on the eve of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.