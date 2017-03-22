South Africa: We Must Ignore the Woman Abuse? - Twitter Users React to Spur Altercation

After a video showing a man physically threatening a woman in front of his and her children at a Spur restaurant went viral on social media, Twitter users reacted with shock, with some defending the man. Spur restaurants nationwide banned the man from their eateries after an apparent scuffle between children in the play area of the Texamo Spur at the Glen Shopping Centre, south of Johannesburg led to a confrontation between the parents. The man is heard telling the woman that her daughter had hit his son on the head, which he apparently witnessed through the window of the play area.

The mother counters that the child is tiny, telling the man that she won't allow him to bully her. He tells her to do something about what happened, and she tells him to "just fuck off".

The man then appears to stop himself from smacking her, saying, "Ek sal jou 'n poes klap gee", and also tries to overturn their table.

Spur in a statement described the incident as "unfortunate", saying that the mall security was alerted when the incident escalated.

The views on Twitter ranged from support for the mother, support for the man, or criticism of Spur.

What's the point of going to Spur if you have to pay full price for a burger aaand get harrassed by a man while management does nothing -- Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) March 21, 2017

Tell the young beautiful lady on the spur Video she gets a free Burger this Friday at Jango for standing up for herself. #weaboutthepeople

-- Jango Cafe (@Chocsburgers) March 21, 2017

You know apartheid isn't over when a white man thinks it's ok threaten to "vagina slap" a black woman at the fucking Spur. -- Mr. Missing (@chestermissing) March 21, 2017

South Africa this incident is more about #parenting than it is about #racism#Spur -- Ps. Kevin Maduray (@PsKevin_2912) March 21, 2017 #Spur so her child can just be a bully?Yes he was wrong in the use of his words and tipping the table,was her mouth clean?Was she banned?-- Sylvia Coetzee (@Sylvia_11609) March 21, 2017 #Spur this had nothing to do with race the little boy hit the little girl what happened after was two parents in conflict out of control-- Andrew James (@ThesilenceJames) March 21, 2017 @SpurRestaurant Maybe just maybe you should consider start hanging up Europeans/Whites only boards since black people are not safe at #Spur-- Farouk (@Ari_Gold99) March 21, 2017 Some saying she kept provoking him, Hayini??. We must ignore the Women Abuse. Wow. #Spurvideo #Spur-- Nokhanyo Bosman (@NokhanyoBosman) March 21, 2017

Source: News24