21 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 25 Prison Inmates Graduate On Electrical Installation

By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Prison Department in collaboration with Insight Training Centre, on Thursday, 16 March, 2017 'pumped out' 25 prisoners who were trained on Electrical Installation. The ceremony was held at the prison headquarters in Banjul. This, according to the speakers, is the first time such a skill is embedded on the prisoners which will enable them live a better life in society.

Speaking on the occasion, the Acting Director of the Gambia Prison Services Ansumana Manneh describes the day as a memorial one since it marks the passing out of some prisoners who have the opportunity to acquire skills during their jail terms. He said the new government is endeavouring to reform the prisons department in consonance with the code of conduct of Amnesty International and other laws governing the administration of the prisons department. "The prisons should be seen by all of us as correction centres where people are kept for some time then released or convicted, the mandate of the prison is beyond that. In the prison we correct inmate, reform them, rehabilitate them and prepare them for the re-integration in the society," he explains.

