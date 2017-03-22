Gambia: GRTS Electoral Broadcast in Limbo

It is amazing that since the 15 March 2017candidates have been moving about their constituencies to campaign without access to the national broadcaster.

It is the candid opinion of many observers that the Jammeh administration was against the establishment of a levelled ground for multi-party contest. The opposition had no access to the national television and radio to express divergent views and dissenting opinions outside the campaign period.

However during the campaign period candidates were usually accorded equal air time to express their views.

Now the country has a new administration under President Barrow and a new director general of GRTS. Mr Ebrima Sillah has not explained what political parties could understand as to why other programmes are being broadcast while the electorates are being denied information from their candidates. There is no amount of explanation that could justify such gross restriction placed on access to information by journalists.

The IEC should take firm action to ensure that political aspirants are not denied the right to be heard by the electorate.