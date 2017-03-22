Africa: CAF Pits Yanga Against Algerians

MAINLAND envoys Young Africans face yet another daunting test after being drawn against MC Alger of Algeria in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw for places at the last 16 of the continental second tier took place yesterday morning at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, headlined by intriguing pairings from derbies to rekindling of rivalries.

The Tanzania champions were eliminated from the CAF Champions League at the weekend on away rule following an overall 1-all draw against Zambian side Zanaco in their first round tie.

Young Africans could only manage a 0-0 draw with Zanaco, having conceded a 1-a1l draw in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam.

MC Alger qualified to the second round after defeating Renaissance du Congo from DR Congo 3-2 on aggregate in the preliminary round. They won 2-0 at home and lost 2-1in Kinshasa.

Yanga will start quest to reach the group phase for the successive season by hosting the Algerian outfits on the weekend of 7-9 April, with the return leg slated between April 14 and 16.

The draw pitted the qualified teams from the 1/16th final of the CAF Confederation Cup 2017 against the losers from the 1/16th final of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 for a place at the group stage of the tournament.

The pick of the pack is the battle between former continental champions, TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Algerian giants, JS Kabylie. Between the two clubs counts seven CAF Champions League titles; five for Mazembe and two for Kabylie, back on the continental front after some time off the scene.

Another interesting pairing is the Moroccan derby which pits FUS Rabat against MAS Fez, a battle of two former winners of the second-tier continental club championship. FUS Rabat won the trophy in 2010 and fellows MAS Fez, the following year to complete back-to-back titles for Morocco.

South Africa's Bidvest comes up against yet another Egyptian opposition in Smouha. The South Africans were eliminated by Al Ahly from the Total CAF Champions League after losing 1-0 on aggregate.

Malagasy champions, CNaPS have been drawn against Recreativo do Libolo of Angola in all-Southern affair. Yanga made it to the group phase last season, fishing bottom of the group after managing four points out of the possible 18 points.

Yanga's Zambian coach George Lwandamina believes playing in the Confederation Cup playoff round was a chance for his team to come back stronger and progress to the group stage in the second tier inter-club continental competition.

"Dropping to the Confederation Cup is a chance for us to get our act together and for us to work even harder so that we do not just end up in the group stage but go beyond that," Lwandamina said in the aftermath of their Champions League defeat.

Both the 2017 Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages has been expanded 16 teams of four groups and will include two more knockout stages before the final.

The top two finishers from each group will advance to the knockout stage for a place in the quarter-finals that have been added to the previously straight semi-final qualification when it was an eight-team group stage format.