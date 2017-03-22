Nigeria: Why Some Lagos Communities Have No Electricity - Ikeja Electric

The Ikeja Electric, IE, on Tuesday attributed the current power outage in Lagos communities under its network to heavy rainfall which destroyed its equipment.

Felix Ofulue, Head of Corporate Communications, IE, said the March 20 night rainfall affected its operations, leading to blackout. ‎ A statement released by Mr. Ofulue in Lagos on Tuesday said the heavy rainfall destroyed Abule-Tailor 33kv line, Ipaja 11kv and Amikanle 11kv line.

Mr. Ofulue said that the areas affected by the outage included Ikola, Amikanle, Command Road, Olodan, Ekoro Road, Abule-Tailor and environs.

"Ikeja Electric wishes to inform you that the current outage is due to the destruction of our Abule Tailor 33kv line , Ipaja 11kv line and Amikanle 11kv line by the heavy rain on Monday night," he said.

"Kindly bear with us as we will find lasting solutions to this.

"IE highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage," he added.

Mr. Ofulue, however, said that power supply to the affected areas would be restored shortly as maintenance teams were already effecting repairs.

Earlier, the management of Ikeja Electric had said that there would be a one-month interruption in power supply to some areas within its network.

The company had said that the interruption was to enable it attend to maintenance work.

Mr. Ofulue had disclosed that the interruption would take place from March 6 to April 4, adding that the outage was to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carry out routine work on the Ikeja West Transmission Station.