Nigeria: Court to Deliver Judgment On Cynthia Osokogu's Murder Tomorrow

The four-year legal battle to ascertain the guilt or otherwise of four men charged with the murder of Cynthia Osokogu, would be concluded on March 23.

Justice Olabisi Akinlade of a Lagos High Court, Igbosere had on January 12, during the adoption of the final written addresses by all the counsel in the case fixed March 23, for judgment on the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osokogu was allegedly murdered on July 22, 2012 at Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town, Lagos, by her Facebook lover.

The accused are: Okwumo Nwabufo, 33; Olisaeloka Ezike, 23; Orji Osita, 33, and Ezike Nonso, 25.

They are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, stealing, recklessness, negligence and possession of stolen goods.

NAN reported that the murder trial began on February 8, 2013, with the state calling the hotel's receptionist as the first witness.

NAN also reported that the body of late Cynthia Osokogu,24, the only daughter of General Frank Osokogu (rtd) was discovered in a Lagos morgue a month after she was declared missing by her family.

She was a post-graduate student and had a boutique in Nasarawa State until her death.

However, during the trial proceedings, ten witnesses gave various testimonies in the case.

The court in a proceeding, foreclosed the right of the second accused person, Olisaeloka Ezike, to file his address.

The judge made the order due to the delay by the second accused's counsel to file his final written address.

The judge said there were several adjournments by the court to enable the second accused file his address but the counsel chose to sleep on the right of his client.

However, some reasons of ill health and change of counsel were given as the reason for the delay, the judge allowed the address to be regularised.