Nigeria: Magu - Don't Let Corrupt Elements Derail Fight Against Corruption, Falana Tells Buhari

Following the second rejection of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, by the National Assembly as the substantive chairman of the commission, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider options available to him in order not to weaken the fight against corruption.

He said the rejection of Magu on the basis of a security report compiled by the Department State Services (DSS) was the height of official ridicule of the office of the president, and that it was high time the DSS was restrained from sabotaging the fight against corruption by the federal government.

"With respect to the Senate, the confirmation hearing hurriedly conducted is illegal. The participation of many senators who are either under investigation or being prosecuted by the EFCC has vitiated the entire proceedings of the Senate on the ground of conflict of interest. It is also a contravention of the Rules of the Senate which stipulates that matters which are subjudice shall not be discussed by the Senate," Falana said.

According to him, notwithstanding the rejection by the Senate, President Buhari should take the options available to him.

"These options open to the president are as follows; Magu's nomination may be re-presented to the Senate if and when the federal government decides to put its house in order; Alternatively, the president may allow Magu to remain the Acting Chairman of the EFCC since he was appointed in that capacity pursuant to section 171 of the Constitution; or on the alternative, if the president is not satisfied with Magu's performance, he is at liberty to appoint another person whose nomination will be forwarded to the Senate in accordance with section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act, 2004," he added.