21 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Security in Africa - Military Partnerships Can Foster Economic Growth On the Continent

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Kenya Defence Forces soldiers under the Africa Union Mission in Somalia in Kismayo (file photo).
analysis By Olusegun Obasanjo, Greg Mills and Dickie Davis

Sixty years after the start of the end of colonialism in Africa, the continent still relies on external military assistance. This should not be resisted. Rather it should be welcomed and harnessed, since today's security problems easily transcend national borders and their resolution demands sustained collaboration. By OLUSEGUN OBASANJO, DICKIE DAVIS and GREG MILLS.

Cyber-security, piracy, money laundering, and terrorism require co-ordinated international responses as the networks behind these actions rarely respect borders.

Globalisation has empowered us all, but some more than others. In the 1960s half of the world lived in extreme poverty. Today that figure is under 10%. Poverty has been reduced more in the last 50 years than in the last 500. This reflects rates of economic growth. Whereas in the 1980s around 60 countries enjoyed economic growth rates above 4%, by the 2000s this number had doubled.

As Britain's former international development secretary, Douglas Alexander, has noted, this poses the confounding political paradox now apparent in the West: if global wealth and health are improving, why is it that large elements of the Western electorate believe that things are getting worse?

The answer to this lies, in part, in relative wealth and rising inequality: in the...

