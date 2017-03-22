Nigeria: 17 Herdsmen Allegedly Killed By Soldiers in Southern Kaduna

Kaduna — The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Haruna Usman, has alleged that 17 herdsmen have been killed by soldiers in Daile Alkariyo village, Jama'a Local Government Area in the southern part of the state.

Usman who said the incident occurred last Monday, added that over 40 houses were burnt by the soldiers during the incident.

Speaking in a telephone interview with THISDAY yesterday, he explained that a farmer in the community was wounded by unknown persons and people thought he was wounded by herdsmen.

He said three herdsmen were arrested, two were killed while one was rescued.

According to him, after the attack on the farmer, "they invited the security personnel to come and intervene in the issue, but when they came, they started killing Fulani people. They killed about 17 and burnt about 47 houses.

"It is not the indigenes of the area that killed the Fulanis, the military men killed them. So it is the government that killed them and I don't know the reason.

"The military men burnt their homes and killed them. In fact, one old man, almost 75 years old, was shot on the leg, he has only one leg, they shot the other leg.

"Yesterday (on Monday), I called the Garrison Commander to inform him about what was happening, he said he was going to check and contact the Commanding Officer of the area, but we have not spoken since then."

The incident could not be confirm as all efforts to reach the spokesman of the the state police command, Aliyu Usman, proved abortive.