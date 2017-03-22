Nigeria: Senate Pushes for Commission of Inquiry Into Ile-Ife Clash

Abuja — The Senate on Tuesday called on the Osun State Government to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the recent clash between the indigenes and Hausa community in Ile-Ife, where several persons lost their lives, and houses and businesses were destroyed.

This, the Senate said is necessary as the two ethnic groups have lived together in Ile-Ife peacefully for decades without skirmishes.

The lawmakers also urged the federal government to bear the cost of rebuilding the burnt houses and businesses, and pay adequate compensation to the families of the bereaved victims and the injured as a matter of utmost urgency.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senators Jibrin Barau (Kano North) and Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) who noted that the clash which has threatened the peace in the area, generated from a dispute between two persons.

Barau lamented that the clash occurred at a time when strenuous efforts are being made to build bridges of understanding between and among all ethnics groups in the country as a symbol of one people united under one nation.

"Further notes that Ile- Ife holds a special place in the consciousness of the Yoruba race as their ancestral home and in which other ethnic groups including the Hausa have lived and thrived for several decades, if not centuries;"

"Conscious of the fact that the amity could not have been achieved if the people of Ile-Ife were not a part of a race that is very accommodating as exemplified by the fact that the immediate past Ooni of Ife, Oba Sijuade was the closest traditional ruler, friend and ally to the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero," he added.

Sani, contributing to the debate, noted that while some Nigerians are still reeling from the aftermath of the xenophobic attacks on them in South Africa, their counterparts at home are not any safer.

"Almost 58 years after independence, we still find it difficult to tolerate ourselves. We must look at the organogram of our political structure, and see what we can do to avert the reoccurrence," Sani said.

Senator James Manager (Delta South) however called for caution in discussing the motion, and adopting its resolutions, as the facts of the clash are not well known, beyond what has been reported in the media.

He advocated that the relevant committee be allowed to look into the crises.

"If we have disagreement in any part of this country, this Senate of unity must be worried. Our people need sufficient education to know why they should stop harming themselves," he said.