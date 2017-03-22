South Africa: Assistance in Rape Investigation Sought By Cato Manor Police

Nyanga has the highest number of murders in the country: 279 victims in a year Read more »

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Musawenkosi Zikalala on 082 290 5086 or 031 203 7334.

Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigating officers are appealing to the members of the community to assist in finding the person in the attached identikit only known as Ali. Police believe that Ali can assist in solving a case of rape that occurred on 6 March 2017 at 04:30 where a 21-year-old woman was raped at Thanda Road in Cato Manor. The man in the identikit is dark in complexion, slender built and is about 27-years-of age.

