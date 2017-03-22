21 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Former England Goalkeeper David James Interested in Black Stars Coaching Job

By Alex Ohene

Former England and former West Ham United goalkeeper David James says he is interested in replacing Avram Grant as head coach of the Black Stars.

The Black Stars failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and have now gone 33-years without lifting Africa's most prestigious football competition.

The 46-year-old David James is fourth on the list of all time premier League appearance having played for Portsmouth, West Ham United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

He was capped 53 times by England between 1997 and 2010, and was first choice goalkeeper during the team's Euro 2004 and the 2010 World Cup campaigns.

"I was in Ghana last year and I really loved the vibe and I know it's a great football nation," James told Accra-based Citi-fm

"I have played with some Ghanaian players and I know how they respond very well."

The former England international will however have to fight it out with some of the best coaches including a man he worked with during his days at Portsmouth, Harry Redknapp who has also applied for the job.

