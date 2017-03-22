21 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Taxi Ferrying Suspected Illegal Substances Intercepted

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Limpopo — An integrated team comprising of the Hawks, SAPS and SARS seized suspected illegal substance and equipment after intercepting a vehicle at the Beitbridge Port Of Entry on Monday, 20 March 2017.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Quantum, that was travelling from Zimbabwe was stopped near Musina and the driver consequently got off and ran away leaving behind the said vehicle.

A search led to the discovery of four undeclared gas cylinders, two of which were tampered with and stuffed with unknown suspected illegal substances.

The seized items will be be subjected to a forensic examination.

There are no arrests at this stage and investigations continues.

South Africa

#HostelLivesMatter - What May Xolobeni and Glebelands Have in Common?

Twenty-one years ago, universally recognised human rights to freedom, justice, and peace, which formed the basis of our… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.