South Africa: Taxi Ferrying Suspected Illegal Substances Intercepted

press release

Limpopo — An integrated team comprising of the Hawks, SAPS and SARS seized suspected illegal substance and equipment after intercepting a vehicle at the Beitbridge Port Of Entry on Monday, 20 March 2017.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Quantum, that was travelling from Zimbabwe was stopped near Musina and the driver consequently got off and ran away leaving behind the said vehicle.

A search led to the discovery of four undeclared gas cylinders, two of which were tampered with and stuffed with unknown suspected illegal substances.

The seized items will be be subjected to a forensic examination.

There are no arrests at this stage and investigations continues.