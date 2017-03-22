22 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Fraudster Denied Bail

Alleta Mathabo Moeti, a 46-year-old woman who was arrested by the Hawks in North West on Friday, 17 March 2017 for fraud, has been remanded in custody when she appeared at the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Monday, 20 March 2017.

Moeti allegedly defrauded several small business owners by luring them to partner with her after she had told them that she had been awarded tenders from the Premier's Office and from the Premier himself. The tenders never existed and the victims lost their monies.

The case was postponed to 27 March for formal bail application.

