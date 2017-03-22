Uganda: From Okoya to Kaweesi - the Politics of Killing Uniformed Men in Uganda

opinion

The assassination of police spokesperson AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi last week, seems to have both saddened and shocked the country in ways few other such killings have done in recent times.

On social media, even some Ugandans who weren't fans of Kaweesi because of, especially, his statements backing the shoot-to-kill order in the Kasese mayhem late last year, were shaken.

In a bizarre way, part of the answer was presented in plain sight on Monday, when former presidential aspirant, opposition FDC's Kizza Besigye, was blocked from attending Kaweesi's requiem mass at Rubaga Cathedral.

In this regard, once a Ugandan minister asked me how come the Kenyan political elite, after they have fought bitterly "still seem to be able to come together in key moments, unlike us?" I told him, "they have funerals and weddings to thank for that".

Recently, after some very acrimonious campaigning and name-calling, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition rival Raila Odinga, both attended the funeral of a county governor. They were gentlemanly to each other, and made largely the same speeches, and for two days that was the big the story.

The inability of Uganda's political chiefs to see a tragedy like the death of Kaweesi as an opportunity to dial down, to open the valve, means that this use of very brutal violence (to deal with political rivals, or as some allege in Kaweesi's case getting rid of him for trying to stop a corrupt deal in the police) has remained a constant in Ugandan politics, now running on to 40 years.

Over these years, violence has been normalised in a very twisted way. Ugandans understand mass murder. You can slaughter people in their hundreds and thousands, as happened during Idi Amin's rule; during the war in Luweero; the various northern Ugandan rebellions; and recently in Kasese.

Your supporters will think the people killed deserved it because they were opponents, and your support base will rally around you.

However, the same people react differently when individual military and police officers die in suspicious circumstances (as former Internal Affairs minister and army commander Gen Aronda Nyakairima did in 2015), or if they are brutally killed as with former army chief Maj Gen James Kazini in 2009; and now Kaweesi.

And this in turn has a history dating back to 1970, with the cold-blooded assassination of deputy army commander Brig Pierino Yere Okoya (and his wife). Most evidence suggested that his boss, Idi Amin, killed him in a plot.

However, as with Okoya in 1970 and Kazini in 2009, the murders of army officers are usually seen as representing an internal regime crisis working itself out. The killing of police officers, on the other hand, indicates a national crisis.

Okoya's murder was a precursor to the January 1971 coup by Amin.

Kazini's killing, likewise, was seen by some as part of the rearrangements of power in the UPDF, the institution that ultimately guarantees Museveni's presidency and the NRM's rule. Some regime opponents - and ruling party factions - will even celebrate these upheavals, believing that the government or power clique they dislike is about to end.

The police, even when it's reviled as it is today in Uganda, however, is a different matter. Many Ugandans still see the police as "innocent". It is a force that doesn't play a key role in maintaining the regime in power (that falls to the UPDF and intelligence services). They see it as something used to do the "dirty work", but that doesn't have a seat at high table in State House.

Thus even when in 1977 Amin's security operatives killed former police chief Erinayo Wilson Oryema (Uganda first African Inspector General of Police) - who was then minister of Land, Housing and Physical Planning - along with Archbishop Janani Luwum and Internal Affairs minister Charles Oboth-Ofumbi, it portended ill for the dictator.

So why would the assassination of a military officer be a regime crisis, and that of a police officer be a national crisis?

Because the police officers are not at the hard edge of power, killing them suggests the regime, or as some are suggesting in Kaweesi's case elements within it, are facing such a deep crisis of keeping control or the ability to extract that they are willing to kill even peripheral players in order not to lose.

Such crimes suggest the house is coming down. It's that understanding somewhere in the backs of our minds that really terrifies us. One way to explain it to football fans, is if you are a Manchester United supporter and it gets beat by Chelsea, you understand it. But if it gets whacked 4-0 by Bristol Rovers, then it's time to be very afraid.

Onyango-Obbo is the publisher of Africa data visualiser Africapedia.com and explainer site Roguechiefs.com.