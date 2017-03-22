South Africa: Police Bust Drugs Worth R10 Million Rands On N1 High Way

press release

Kimberley — Four men aged between 25 and 40 arrested after they were found with a consignment of drugs worth R10 million. The suspects were travelling in two separate vehicles from Johannesburg direction to Cape Town.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at a road block on N1 High way near Colesberg, during a High Density Operation. During the operation policing focus was on the search of transportation of illegal goods, substances, search for wanted suspects, illegal fire arms.

The will be appearing before the Colesberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 23 on a charge of dealing in drugs.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri, commended the members who effected the arrest, by bringing the drug peddlers to book.