South Africa: Mother and Son Arrested in Possession of Firearms, Dagga in Ennerdale

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department K9 unit arrested a mother and son in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg on Tuesday, in possession firearms and dagga.

Chief Superintend Wayne Minnaar said they were found with two illegal firearms and dagga with an estimated street value of R1 400.

Minnaar said this was after officers received a tip-off.

The 36-year-old man is also wanted for murder that took place in 8th Avenue in Ennerdale, where officers found a .357 revolver, a hand gun and dagga.

He said the 56-year-old mother her son will be charged for possession of illegal of firearms and ammunition, drugs, adding the son will also have to face a murder charge.

Source: News24