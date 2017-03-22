THE national athletics team will depart tomorrow for Kampala, Uganda, to compete in the country in the forthcoming 42nd edition of the IAAF World Cross Country Championships to be held on Sunday.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) official Tulo Chambo confirmed to the 'Daily News' yesterday that everything was in place for the team to leave and compete in the championships. Recently, AT named a strong 28 athletes squad which will participate in the biannual cross country competition.

The event organised by IAAF will involve at least 410 athletes from 51 nations. It will be staged in Africa for the fifth time.

The sportsmen and women, who have been practicing at Ilboru section in Arusha, will be receiving the national flag from the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, at the Tanzania National Parks Headquarters (TANAPA) here, ready for their mission to Uganda.

Nape will present the flag to Fabian Joseph, the team captain. The athletes will travel by road from Arusha via Kagera to Kampala.

AT Secretary General, Wilhelm Gidabuday said that, the last time the country sent such a large athletics team was back in 1991, for the Belgian event, when Tanzania sent 24 athletes.

AT Secretary General, Wilhelm Gidabuday named the runners who have been picked as Emmanuel Giniki, Bazil John, Gabriel Gerald Geay, Fabiano Joseph, Wilbaldo Malley, Josephat Gisemo and Silvester Naali for the 10 kilometres senior men category.

Athletes in 10 km senior women team are Magdalena Shauri, Angelina Tsere, Failuna Matanga, Sara Ramadhani, Siata Romanius Kalinga and Mayslelina Issa Mbua, while in junior men's 8km category the team has Francis Damiano, Yohana Sulle, Ramadhan Juma Hamisi, Elisha Dosla Wema, Anthony Dosla Wema and Joshua Elisante Sulle.

Whereas in junior women's 6km there are Asha Salum Samwe, Amina Mohamed Mgoo, Noela Remy Khaday, Elizabeth Boniface Ilanda, Shamima Ramadhan Salum and the mixed relay team has Faraja Lazaro, Marco Monko in men's category and in women's category are Sicilia Ginoka Panga, Jackline and Juma Sakilu.

Gidabuday also named the five coaches appointed to train the team as Francis John (Head Coach), Zakaria Bura, Naasi Dengwe, Thomas Herman, Francis Nade and Lwiza John. Officials who will accompany the team in Kampala are Tullo Chambo, Nassoro Matuzya (team doctor), John Bayo, Gabriel Liginyan Makame Mbarouk and AT Secretary General himself Gidabuday.

The athletes were selected during the national Cross Country Championships held at Moshi Golf Club in Kilimanjaro region early this year. The championships in volved teams from 11 regions from both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Gidabuday said TANAPA are the main supporters of the athletics team and will foot all the logistics costs, but the Defence Ministry through the National Service have also provided the bus to take the national team to Uganda.

In Kampala, athletes will compete in five races - senior men's event, who will compete in 10 kilometres, senior ladies event (10km), junior boys' event (8km) and junior girls' race (6km) and relay men's race. In keeping with past events, all four races are to be held in the afternoon.

The junior races will precede the senior races and the senior men's event will conclude the programme.