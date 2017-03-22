22 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Spirit of Robben Island - Kathrada's Unusual Wish for Maimane and Malema

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp
People write get well messages on a board for Ahmed Kathrada.
analysis

Ailing struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada has some unfinished business. He wants to take Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on a tour of Robben Island. He believes it would be enriching for these young leaders to hear from him about the time he and other Struggle giants spent there. Imagine what that gesture would do for nation-building. Sadly, the 87-year-old Kathrada is in hospital recovering from brain surgery. At a time when South Africa is burdened with destructive leadership and grappling with racism, the legacy of the liberation heroes is more poignant than ever. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

"Let us unite and make our country indeed a prosperous country. We have no right to push this country backward," President Jacob Zuma said at the gravesite of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko on Tuesday. Zuma said the contribution of those who died for South Africa's liberation, including Biko and the 69 victims of the Sharpeville massacre, should never be forgotten. South Africans therefore had no right to pull the country backwards, he told reporters.

Zuma's words are so far beyond irony that it is possible he had no idea what he was saying. His leadership has...

More on This

Prayers for Kathrada At Lilliesleaf Farm

An inter-faith prayer session for 87-year-old ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada was being held at the Lilliesleaf Farm on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.