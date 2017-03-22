South Africa: The Spirit of Robben Island - Kathrada's Unusual Wish for Maimane and Malema

Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp

People write get well messages on a board for Ahmed Kathrada.

analysis

Ailing struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada has some unfinished business. He wants to take Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on a tour of Robben Island. He believes it would be enriching for these young leaders to hear from him about the time he and other Struggle giants spent there. Imagine what that gesture would do for nation-building. Sadly, the 87-year-old Kathrada is in hospital recovering from brain surgery. At a time when South Africa is burdened with destructive leadership and grappling with racism, the legacy of the liberation heroes is more poignant than ever. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

"Let us unite and make our country indeed a prosperous country. We have no right to push this country backward," President Jacob Zuma said at the gravesite of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko on Tuesday. Zuma said the contribution of those who died for South Africa's liberation, including Biko and the 69 victims of the Sharpeville massacre, should never be forgotten. South Africans therefore had no right to pull the country backwards, he told reporters.

Zuma's words are so far beyond irony that it is possible he had no idea what he was saying. His leadership has...