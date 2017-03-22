21 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Training Pilot Survives Light Aircraft Crash

A training pilot went on a solo flight in a Cessna aircraft when he experienced engine problems and crashed on a farm in Hekpoort on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the aircraft crash landed on the Oestermoed farm and fortunately, the farm's guards were nearby and pulled the pilot from the wreckage before it burst into flames.

"This heroic action definitely saved the pilot, a man in his twenties, from fatal injuries," Botha said.

The pilot sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

