Rwanda: Nkurunziza Resigns As Volleyball Federation President

Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) president Gustave Nkurunziza has resigned as the president of Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) with immediate effect, the federation has confirmed.

Nkurunziza had been re-elected for a second four-year term after beating former Gisagara District mayor and national team player Leandre Karekezi by 18-9 votes in February. However, on Monday he wrote to the General Assembly informing them of his desire to step down.

"I would like to inform you that, for my own reasons, I have resigned from the position of the president of Rwanda Volleyball Federation Executive Committee with immediate effect," Nkurunziza wrote in a statement addressed to FRVB

"I take this opportunity to thank everybody for the collaboration and teamwork she/he showed me all the time I have spent in the office," he added.

In February, Nkurunziza and the Secretary General Christian Hatumimana, and the Treasurer Jeannette Uwera were arrested by Rwanda National Police over corruption charges but were later released. Hatumimana resigned one week later.

