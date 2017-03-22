21 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Peyper to Ref Cheetahs v Sharks Derby

Jaco Peyper will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Cheetahs and Sharks in Bloemfontein (17:15 kick-off).

Peyper will be assisted by Jaco van Heerden and Lourens van der Merwe, with Johan Greeff the television match official (TMO).

Quinton Immelman will referee the derby between the Southern Kings and Lions in Port Elizabeth (15:05).

Immelman will be assisted by Rasta Rasivhenge and Egon Seconds, with Shaun Veldsman the TMO.

Argentina's Federico Anselmi will be in charge of the Stormers' clash against the Sunwolves in Singapore (12:55 SA time on Saturday).

Anselmi will be assisted by the Japanese trio of Shuhei Kubo, Akihisa Aso (assistants) and Minoru Fuji (TMO).

Meanwhile, the Bulls' match against the Blues in Auckland early on Saturday (08:35 SA time) will be refereed by Australia's Nic Berry.

Berry will be assisted by Will Houston (Australia) and Nick Briant (New Zealand), with Ben Skeen (New Zealand) the TMO.

