21 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Prosecutor Gets Death Threats Over Babucarr Badjie's Criminal Case

By Meita Touray

A Senior Police Prosecutor representing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court has expressed his worries to the Daily Observer over a series of death threats he claimed to have received from anonymous callers.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kebba Fadera claimed that the said callers use international numbers such as; +87800035680, +16512488899 and +441902471487 to communicate to him, while threatening to eliminate him.

ASP Fadera is currently prosecuting one of the high profile criminal cases at the said court, which involves Babucarr Badjie, former Finance Officer of Associated Pre-Mix Oil Company. Badjie is under trial of stealing by clerk or servant an amount of D33million from his former employer.

However, he was earlier granted court bail with stiff condition of D35million, which his families are unable to fulfill, and that is still forcing him to stay in remand.

The senior prosecutor told our reporter that the unknown callers claimed they are Diaspora Gambians with keen interest in the case and further accusing him of pressing false allegation against Badjie.

"The callers accused me of delaying the case and that I am the person who refused Babucarr Badjie of having court bail. I received threats of elimination and I was abused nastily by them referring to my mother. I must say that I feel uncomfortable".

Babucarr Badjie's D33million theft trial has suffered series of non-proceeding not only at the instance of the prosecution but to the court as well. He is also among other remand prisoners whose case suffered setbacks during the political impasse when lawyers boycotted the courts leaving their remand clients in Mile 2.

