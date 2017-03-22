22 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Big Problem With Opposing Legal Rhino Horn Sales

Photo: International Rhino Foundation
Conservators remove rhino horns to make them less attractive to poachers (file photo).
analysis By Ivo Vegter

In an opinion piece written for News24, Melanie Verwoerd, a former member of Parliament's portfolio committee on environmental affairs, argues against legalising trade in rhino horn. Prohibition has failed the rhino, however.

On February 8, 2017, Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa gazetted draft regulations that would permit domestic trade in, and limited export of, rhino horn. The outcry was predictable. A representative article is Melanie Verwoerd's piece: "The big problem with legalising rhino horn sales".

Although she points out a few issues that are typical of badly drafted law (and can easily be remedied), most of her arguments are stock anti-trade positions. "The only way to curb rhino poaching ... is a sustained campaign to ban all sales and consumption of rhino horn," she writes. And: "The only people that will benefit from this sale of rhino horn are the rhino farmers, the speculators/traders and possibly officials and politicians who might get illegal kickbacks. The one stakeholder that won't is the rhinos."

The big problem with her view that "the sale of ... horn ... will put [rhinos] right back into more danger than ever before" is that there is no evidence for it, and much evidence that the trade...

