South Africa: Happy Human Rights Day - 57 Years Later, Political Thugs Threaten Fragile Democracy

Former Director-General of the Department of Social Development, Zane Dangor, who resigned out of protest in the wake of the Sassa/CPS scandal, spent Human Rights Day providing police with a statement after a mysterious invasion of his home by two men who arrived in an unmarked car on Monday.

The men took nothing, but injured Dangor's son in the attack. At least one of the cars used in the raid on Dangor's house had been spotted lurking outside that of Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza earlier. This in the slipstream of a brazen raid and theft of 15 computers from the offices of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Friday, a day after the ConCourt's delivery of a scathing judgment in the Sassa/CPS matter. Welcome to President Jacob Zuma's South Africa. By MARIANNE THAMM.

It has become an accepted habit, second nature in fact, for anyone who orbits political circles in South Africa. The idea that there are men or women concealed somewhere, illegally eavesdropping on private conversations or hacking into computers.

It is a matter of routine in South Africa 2017, when meeting anyone who is even remotely politically connected, to either switch phones to airplane mode, remove the device entirely...