South Africa: Final Arguments to Be Heard in Schoombie Murder Case

Final arguments in the case against two men accused of beating Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie to death, will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs are accused of beating Schoombie, after accusing him of starting trouble at the Tiger Tiger nightclub in Claremont, Cape Town in November 2015.

Schoombie and three friends were on their way home from the Claremont nightclub in an Uber taxi when he was beaten in a cul-de-sac. He was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

A pathologist who examined his body said he had brain injuries usually only seen in people killed in car accidents.

On March 14, Judge Robert Henney said the State would present closing arguments on Wednesday and the defence on Thursday.

Source: News24